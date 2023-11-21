PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 8,339 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 917,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Accenture worth $283,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.26.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $330.72. 203,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,287. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $332.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.97 and a 200-day moving average of $308.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

