POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Stock Price Down 9.3%

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.46. 102,545 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 33,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

