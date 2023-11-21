Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.77 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.35. 208,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,223. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.72.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

