Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Trimmed by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,020 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Prologis worth $97,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Prologis by 4.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Prologis Stock Down 0.4 %

PLD stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.56. The company had a trading volume of 861,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.40. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The company has a market capitalization of $102.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.