PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Trading Down 8.1%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $21.78. 3,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 2,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

PureTech Health Stock Down 8.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PureTech Health were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.