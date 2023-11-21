Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) PT Raised to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Purple Biotech Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Purple Biotech stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. 23,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,973. Purple Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Purple Biotech will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Biotech

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Purple Biotech by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Biotech Company Profile

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

