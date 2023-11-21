Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $6.89

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.89, but opened at $7.19. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 806 shares trading hands.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.