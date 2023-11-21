Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 66200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Radius Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 24.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Radius Gold Company Profile

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

