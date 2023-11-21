Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $191.02 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,061,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 207,677 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.9% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $191,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,753,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,034,694,000 after acquiring an additional 721,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,325,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,053,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,229,378,000 after acquiring an additional 320,847 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.28. The stock had a trading volume of 466,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

