Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 2,400 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.8% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $176,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $596.81. 289,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,712. The business has a 50 day moving average of $578.02 and a 200 day moving average of $511.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $566.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total transaction of $726,286.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,397,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,789,888,442.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total value of $726,286.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,397,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,789,888,442.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 535,538 shares of company stock worth $20,881,299,452. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

