Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CyberArk Software (CYBR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR):

11/3/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $196.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $195.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $185.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2023 – CyberArk Software had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2023 – CyberArk Software was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $182.00.

10/5/2023 – CyberArk Software is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.29. 229,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $193.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,357,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

