Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/17/2023 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.
- 11/17/2023 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2023 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2023 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2023 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/16/2023 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2023 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/30/2023 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/22/2023 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $14.82. 159,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,527. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.07.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.84%.
Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.
Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Greenhill & Co., Inc.
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.