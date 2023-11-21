Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/17/2023 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

11/17/2023 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/9/2023 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/24/2023 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/8/2023 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/30/2023 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $14.82. 159,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,527. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.84%.

Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 386.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 218,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 173,788 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 20.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 173,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

