Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chegg (CHGG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chegg (NYSE: CHGG):
- 11/20/2023 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.
- 11/16/2023 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/1/2023 – Chegg was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/31/2023 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2023 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2023 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2023 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/23/2023 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2023 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2023 – Chegg is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Chegg Stock Performance
Shares of CHGG stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 879,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $30.05.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg
Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.
