Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $160.09

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $160.09 and last traded at $159.96, with a volume of 561068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,931,795,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,933,000 after buying an additional 56,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,389,000 after acquiring an additional 27,920 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,325,000 after purchasing an additional 738,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

