Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Stryker (SYK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stryker (NYSE: SYK) recently:

11/9/2023 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $289.00 to $297.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2023 – Stryker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $345.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2023 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $270.00 to $300.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – Stryker was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/20/2023 – Stryker is now covered by analysts at Roth Mkm. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Stryker is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $342.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stryker Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $223.91 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.86 and a 200-day moving average of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,638 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Stryker by 28.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

