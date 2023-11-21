Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $7.56 Million Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNTX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 7,125.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 61.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 18,750.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $180.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.69.

NASDAQ BNTX traded down $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,940. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.42 and a 200 day moving average of $107.25. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $188.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.14.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. BioNTech had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.04 earnings per share. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

