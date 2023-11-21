Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Trims Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $14,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at $62,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 414.7% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.
ImmunoGen Stock Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ IMGN traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.
In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $2,764,857.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 868,027 shares of company stock valued at $13,309,605. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
