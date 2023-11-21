Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Trims Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $14,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at $62,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 414.7% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ IMGN traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $2,764,857.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 868,027 shares of company stock valued at $13,309,605. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

