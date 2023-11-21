Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 41,153 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,153 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,430,000 after buying an additional 2,588,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VICI Properties by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,196 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,461,000 after purchasing an additional 94,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 644,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

