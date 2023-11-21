Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 13,629 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,629 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.99. 5,811,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,455,955. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

