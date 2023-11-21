Richard John Jeffery Purchases 176 Shares of ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery acquired 176 shares of ActiveOps stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($187.16).

Richard John Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 17th, Richard John Jeffery purchased 183 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £150.06 ($187.74).

ActiveOps Stock Performance

Shares of AOM stock traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 84.75 ($1.06). The company had a trading volume of 3,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,438. The firm has a market cap of £60.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8,400.00 and a beta of 0.29. ActiveOps Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 115 ($1.44). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 89.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.06) price objective on shares of ActiveOps in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

About ActiveOps

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

