Richard John Jeffery Purchases 176 Shares of ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery acquired 176 shares of ActiveOps stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($187.16).
Richard John Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 17th, Richard John Jeffery purchased 183 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £150.06 ($187.74).
ActiveOps Stock Performance
Shares of AOM stock traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 84.75 ($1.06). The company had a trading volume of 3,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,438. The firm has a market cap of £60.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8,400.00 and a beta of 0.29. ActiveOps Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 115 ($1.44). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 89.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.
About ActiveOps
ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.
