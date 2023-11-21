Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 123000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Rokmaster Resources Stock Down 10.0 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The firm has a market cap of C$7.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.81.
About Rokmaster Resources
Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rokmaster Resources
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.