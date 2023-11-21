Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Lowered to $134.00 at Truist Financial

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.83. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,769.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,769.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,672 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

