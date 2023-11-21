Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.66. 937,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,532,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SABR. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00.

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,667,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,453,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sabre by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,171,000 after acquiring an additional 332,077 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP boosted its holdings in Sabre by 3.0% during the third quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 15,982,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,762,000 after buying an additional 461,115 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth approximately $61,780,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,952,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,127,000 after buying an additional 238,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,826,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

