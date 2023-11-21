Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088,247 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,171 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Salesforce worth $229,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 354.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $39,956,000,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.52 and its 200-day moving average is $212.15. The stock has a market cap of $219.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $3,314,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,876,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,740,116.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 653,792 shares of company stock valued at $137,393,021 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

