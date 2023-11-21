Sandbar Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 6,053 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 4.4% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.12. The company had a trading volume of 483,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,371. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $283.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.94. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

