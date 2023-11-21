Sandbar Asset Management LLP Buys 3,506 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Visteon comprises 3.9% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 20.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 28.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Visteon by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Visteon stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.78. 67,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.62 and a 200-day moving average of $138.16. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $108.65 and a 52-week high of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $2,075,545.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at $34,691,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VC. StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

