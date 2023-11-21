Sandbar Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 1,212 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. TransDigm Group accounts for about 3.0% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $988,145,000 after purchasing an additional 918,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 567.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,860,000 after acquiring an additional 644,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $180,823,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.7 %

TDG traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $971.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,927. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $599.42 and a 12 month high of $1,013.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $871.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $858.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TDG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on TransDigm Group

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total transaction of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,242,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,242,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,141 shares of company stock worth $95,297,122. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.