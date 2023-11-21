Sandbar Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 2,238 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after buying an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.77.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.79. 23,527,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,973,395. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $190.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,012.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.