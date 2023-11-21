Sandbar Asset Management LLP Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

