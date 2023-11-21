Sandbar Asset Management LLP Grows Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,784,000 after acquiring an additional 995,975 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 120.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in CF Industries by 8.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 75,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.18. 1,592,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $109.79.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

