Sandbar Asset Management LLP Has $1.05 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 106.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 2.9% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.19. 215,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $230.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.