Sandbar Asset Management LLP Has $1.05 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises about 2.9% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 309,996 shares of company stock worth $16,936,115 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.65. 1,156,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,783. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $59.52. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

