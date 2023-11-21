Sandbar Asset Management LLP Has $1.07 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up 2.9% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,592,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,033,000 after purchasing an additional 289,260 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 377,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 210,716 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 364.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 228,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $5,456,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.19.

Shares of KNX stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.69. 533,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,794. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $54.05.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

