Sandbar Asset Management LLP Has $753,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.1% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.16. 521,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,356. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.20. The stock has a market cap of $135.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

