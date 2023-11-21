Sandbar Asset Management LLP Has $797,000 Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,573 shares during the period. Autoliv accounts for about 2.2% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,146 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 326,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autoliv by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after purchasing an additional 945,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Autoliv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Danske cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Autoliv Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.68. The company had a trading volume of 145,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,612. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.65 and a 1-year high of $103.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.95 and its 200-day moving average is $92.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.73.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

