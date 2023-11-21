Sandbar Asset Management LLP Invests $153,000 in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 27.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of CNHI stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,227. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.64. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNHI. Bank of America lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.37.

View Our Latest Report on CNHI

About CNH Industrial

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.