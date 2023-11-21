Sandbar Asset Management LLP Invests $504,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $98.70. 3,897,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,937,027. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average of $94.58. The stock has a market cap of $511.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

