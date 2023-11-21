Sandbar Asset Management LLP Invests $585,000 in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Goodyear Tire & Rubber accounts for 1.6% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.90. 1,895,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,654. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.81.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

