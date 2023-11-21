Sandbar Asset Management LLP Makes New $588,000 Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Teck Resources makes up about 1.6% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Teck Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 506,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Teck Resources by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $36,688,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 488,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,682,000 after purchasing an additional 36,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,935. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on TECK

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.