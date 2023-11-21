Sandbar Asset Management LLP Sells 2,435 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.21. 1,328,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $293.01.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.50.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

