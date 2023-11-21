Sandbar Asset Management LLP Sells 2,648 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $391,652,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.48. 415,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,861. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $179.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

