Sandbar Asset Management LLP Sells 3,010 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace makes up about 2.9% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $51.90. 378,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

