Sandbar Asset Management LLP Takes $251,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $953,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $4,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.66. The stock had a trading volume of 675,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,576. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

