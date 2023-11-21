Sandbar Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 0.3 %

Oracle stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,842,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average of $111.91. The stock has a market cap of $319.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

