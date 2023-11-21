Sandbar Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vertiv by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Vertiv Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $42.80. 3,094,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,112,392. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.43. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $45.15.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,320,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.