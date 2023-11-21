SCEP Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,270 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SCEP Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000. Tesla accounts for about 0.3% of SCEP Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock traded up $4.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.30. 42,956,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,466,297. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $763.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.87.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

