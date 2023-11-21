Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Decreased by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.37. The stock had a trading volume of 457,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,015. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $79.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

