Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $65.96. 149,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,713. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.84. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

