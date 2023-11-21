Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 435,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,362,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,331,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,515,000 after buying an additional 23,236 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $68.45. The company had a trading volume of 100,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,293. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.93. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

