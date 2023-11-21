Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 66,289.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,910,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,902,800 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 2.21% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $257,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 590,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,215. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.56. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.